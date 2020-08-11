Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Cop issuing challans for not wearing masks fined as he himself was without one

Cop issuing challans for not wearing masks fined as he himself was without one

A police officer issuing challans to people for not wearing masks here, even as he himself did not have one on, got a taste of his own medicine when the superintendent of police pulled him up for it.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:50 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bahraich

(File photo for representation)

A police officer issuing challans to people for not wearing masks here, even as he himself did not have one on, got a taste of his own medicine when the superintendent of police pulled him up for it.

The incident took place on Monday when Baundi police station SHO Subhash Chandra Singh was handing out challans to villagers, cyclists and pedestrians and also advising them to wear masks.

Some villagers claimed they were fined even though they had their faces covered with ‘angocha’ towels.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra got to know that the SHO was issuing challans for not wearing masks, while a photograph showed him without one himself. The SHO was, subsequently, fined Rs 500, officials said.



“Wearing a face mask protects a person, his family members and the public (from the disease). If our officials do not adhere to these basic points, then what message we are going to give to the society,” Mishra said on Tuesday. “Through this challan, we have tried to send a message to all police officials and personnel in the district that they are not above the public. If we commit any fault, then we should also come within the ambit of the same law,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

French privacy watchdog opens preliminary investigation into TikTok
Aug 11, 2020 17:05 IST
Sonu Sood promises knee surgery to injured javelin thrower Sudama
Aug 11, 2020 17:05 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Rhea alleges ‘state interference, bias’ among reasons to transfer Sushant case to Mumbai and all the latest news
Aug 11, 2020 17:03 IST
CSK, KKR, Capitals among franchises to carry exclusive net bowlers to UAE
Aug 11, 2020 17:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.