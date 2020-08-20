Sections
Home / Delhi News / Cop shoots man dead in Delhi’s Rohini

Cop shoots man dead in Delhi’s Rohini

Prima facie the murder appears to be the fallout of personal enmity. The policeman has been dismissed from duty and arrested

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 15:23 IST

By Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Delhi Police head constable shot and killed a 30-year-old gym owner on Thursday morning in Rohini’s Budh Vihar. Senior police officers said prima facie the murder appears to be the fallout of personal enmity. The policeman has been dismissed from duty and arrested. An investigation is underway, they said.

The police identified the deceased man as Deepak Gehlawat, 30, a resident of Dwarka Mod.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6am when Gehlawat and the head constable Surender Kumar met in his Brezza car. “An altercation took place and the two got into a scuffle, during which Kumar shot Gehlawat twice using his service pistol. He died instantly,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

The deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra said that as soon as the incident was reported, the head constable was arrested. “He has been dismissed from his job and is under arrest. We are interrogating him to find out why he murdered the man. We are yet to establish the sequence of the incident,” he said.



A forensics and crime team was also rushed to the spot. Police said they seized the weapon Kumar used, adding that he was posted to the Shahbad Dairy police station.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Villagers spend sleepless nights as river erosion worsens in north Bengal
Aug 20, 2020 16:33 IST
APICET 2020 exam to be conducted in September, check important dates here
Aug 20, 2020 16:31 IST
Observe Muharram in simple manner, says Maharashtra govt amid Covid crisis
Aug 20, 2020 16:31 IST
Asian shares retreat after Fed minutes bring reality check
Aug 20, 2020 16:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.