Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9

Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9

The Alibaug district sessions court passed the order after it was informed that the Bombay High Court is presently hearing petitions filed by Goswami and two other accused in the case - Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda - seeking interim bail and challenging their “illegal arrest”.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 14:33 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai in connection with the case. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)

A sessions court at Alibaug in Raigad district on Saturday posted for hearing on November 9 the police’s revision plea challenging a magistrate’s order remanding Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to judicial custody in connection with a 2018 abetment of suicide case.

The Alibaug district sessions court passed the order after it was informed that the Bombay High Court is presently hearing petitions filed by Goswami and two other accused in the case - Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda - seeking interim bail and challenging their “illegal arrest”.

The police had in its application sought the sessions court to quash the lower court’s order and grant them custody of the three accused.

Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai in connection with the case.



He was taken to the Alibaug police station and later produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunaina Pingle.

Passing the order late on Wednesday night, the magistrate refused to remand the trio to police custody and sent them to judicial custody till November 18.

The Alibaug police had sought 14 days’ custody of Goswami for interrogation.

Goswami is presently kept at a local school, which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison.

In 2018, interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumodini Naik had ended their lives over alleged non-payment of dues by the accused persons’ companies.

In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced he has ordered a fresh probe in the case after a complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of Anvay Naik.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s candidate elected to key UN committee in closely contested race
Nov 07, 2020 13:50 IST
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
Nov 07, 2020 11:31 IST
5 SHOs removed for laxity in containing Durga puja violence in Bihar’s Munger
Nov 07, 2020 14:07 IST
Tech, innovation will be key in post-Covid world: Modi at IIT-Delhi event
Nov 07, 2020 13:59 IST

latest news

Covid-19 impact: Economy expected to bounce back from next fiscal, says SBI chairman
Nov 07, 2020 14:40 IST
Bombay High Court quashes BARC’s order on TV Today Network
Nov 07, 2020 14:38 IST
Milind booked for running nude, Kajal Aggarwal is now Kajal Kitchlu
Nov 07, 2020 14:38 IST
Delhi’s air quality ‘severe’, likely to remain so on Diwali
Nov 07, 2020 14:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.