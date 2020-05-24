Cops who thrashed man in Madhya Pradesh suspended after video goes viral

Two constables of Madhya Pradesh Police were suspended and an inquiry ordered after a video clip showed the policemen mercilessly beating a man in Chhindwara. The man alleged to be in an intoxicated state.

Head constable Krishna Dingre and constable Ashish posted at Piplyanarayanwar police outpost under Lodhikheda police station in Chhindwara.

They were suspended on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, they were shifted from field duty to the police lines.

The man who was allegedly beaten up was taken to the district hospital for medical examination after which he was dropped at his residence. His condition is fine, said police.

Chhindwara is home turf of state Congress president and ex-chief minister Kamal Nath and his son and Member of Parliament Nakul Nath.

The video triggered massive reaction on social media with many users demanding harsher punishment for the cops.

“Unwatchable! Seeing how brutally these cops are thrashing this man these police officers not only be dismissed from service but jailed also. They deserve same treatment,” said a Twitter user Abu Abdullah.

“In 70 years, our governments have given to us same British police,” said another social media user.

The man who was thrashed, has been identified as Nanu, a mason and resident of Piplyanarayanwar in Chhindwara town. The 30-year-old was allegedly beaten up more than 10 days ago. One of the two policemen was seen hitting the man with his lathi (cane) in his head and other parts even after he fell unconscious and was seen not moving while being hit by the constable.

Another video shows policemen dropping off Nanu at his residence by a police department vehicle at the night and his old mother supporting him to take inside home.

A man was heard saying, “Go and sleep. Come to the police outpost tomorrow when your alcohol hangover is over.”

Additional Superintendent of Police, Chhindwara, Shashank Garg said, “The video is old in which head constable Krishna Dongre and constable Ashish were seen beating a man. Sub-divisional officer of police SP Singh has been deputed with an inquiry into it. As we have learnt the man was used to creating a ruckus in intoxicated state in his locality and police had been called to control him in the past.”

Superintendent of Police (SP), Chhindwara Vivek Agrawal said, “The incident is unfortunate. As we came to know about it, I immediately suspended the police personnel and ordered an inquiry into the incident. There will be exemplary punishment against them if they are found guilty in the inquiry.”

When asked about injuries caused to the man the SP said, “No serious injury was found in medical examination. However, since the incident is old it might be a reason why no serious injury was found.”