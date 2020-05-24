Sections
Home / India News / Cops who thrashed man in Madhya Pradesh suspended after video goes viral

Cops who thrashed man in Madhya Pradesh suspended after video goes viral

The two policemen posted in Chhindwara were suspended on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, they were shifted from field duty to the police lines.

Updated: May 24, 2020 15:57 IST

By Sachin Pandey | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Bhopal

A video showing cops mercilessly thrashing a man went viral on social media. (HT Photo)

Two constables of Madhya Pradesh Police were suspended and an inquiry ordered after a video clip showed the policemen mercilessly beating a man in Chhindwara. The man alleged to be in an intoxicated state.

Head constable Krishna Dingre and constable Ashish posted at Piplyanarayanwar police outpost under Lodhikheda police station in Chhindwara.

They were suspended on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, they were shifted from field duty to the police lines.

The man who was allegedly beaten up was taken to the district hospital for medical examination after which he was dropped at his residence. His condition is fine, said police.



Chhindwara is home turf of state Congress president and ex-chief minister Kamal Nath and his son and Member of Parliament Nakul Nath.

The video triggered massive reaction on social media with many users demanding harsher punishment for the cops.

“Unwatchable! Seeing how brutally these cops are thrashing this man these police officers not only be dismissed from service but jailed also. They deserve same treatment,” said a Twitter user Abu Abdullah.

“In 70 years, our governments have given to us same British police,” said another social media user.

The man who was thrashed, has been identified as Nanu, a mason and resident of Piplyanarayanwar in Chhindwara town. The 30-year-old was allegedly beaten up more than 10 days ago. One of the two policemen was seen hitting the man with his lathi (cane) in his head and other parts even after he fell unconscious and was seen not moving while being hit by the constable.

Another video shows policemen dropping off Nanu at his residence by a police department vehicle at the night and his old mother supporting him to take inside home.

A man was heard saying, “Go and sleep. Come to the police outpost tomorrow when your alcohol hangover is over.”

Additional Superintendent of Police, Chhindwara, Shashank Garg said, “The video is old in which head constable Krishna Dongre and constable Ashish were seen beating a man. Sub-divisional officer of police SP Singh has been deputed with an inquiry into it. As we have learnt the man was used to creating a ruckus in intoxicated state in his locality and police had been called to control him in the past.”

Superintendent of Police (SP), Chhindwara Vivek Agrawal said, “The incident is unfortunate. As we came to know about it, I immediately suspended the police personnel and ordered an inquiry into the incident. There will be exemplary punishment against them if they are found guilty in the inquiry.”

When asked about injuries caused to the man the SP said, “No serious injury was found in medical examination. However, since the incident is old it might be a reason why no serious injury was found.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Retired wing commander and wife adopts baby giraffe, encourages others to do so too
May 24, 2020 16:21 IST
Covid positive nurse in Pune recovers, resumes duty to serve society
May 24, 2020 16:21 IST
VVS Laxman praises specially-abled child bowling at nets
May 24, 2020 16:19 IST
Mumbai man booked for assaulting wife over ‘tasteless’ khichdi
May 24, 2020 16:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.