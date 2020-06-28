Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Corona Kavach’: IRDAI asks insurance companies to offer health policy for Covid-19 by July 10

‘Corona Kavach’: IRDAI asks insurance companies to offer health policy for Covid-19 by July 10

According to the guidelines, the minimum sum insured for the Corona Kavach Policy will be Rs 50,000 and the maximum Rs 5 lakh. While in the Corona Rakshak Policy, the minimum sum insured is 50,000 and the maximum limit has been set at Rs 2.5 lakh. 

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 15:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The policies have been designed by IRDAI. (HT photo)

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has asked all life, general and health insurance companies to offer two health policies for Covid-19 from July 10 as the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have surged in the country.

Both of the policies have been designed by IRDAI.

“General and Health Insurers shall ensure that this product is compulsorily offered on or before 10th July, 2020,” the IRDAI guideline said.

According to the guidelines issued by the insurance regulator on Saturday, general and health insurance companies will have to offer one short-term Covid-19 policy—Corona Kavach Policy—which will be a standard health policy.



The Corona Kavach Policy would have tenure period ranging from three and half months to six and a half months, and nine and a half months.

The mode of payment would be a single premium, the guidelines said.

“The premium under this product should be pan India basis and no geographic location/zone based pricing is allowed,” it said.

The policy would also include the cost of treatment for any comorbidity or pre-existing disease along with the treatment of Covid-19.

The second one, Corona Rakshak, is a standard benefit policy.

According to the guidelines, the minimum sum insured for the Corona Kavach Policy will be Rs 50,000 and the maximum Rs 5 lakh. While in the Corona Rakshak Policy, the minimum sum insured is 50,000 and the maximum limit has been set at Rs 2.5 lakh.

Expenses for hospitalisation, home care treatment, AYUSH treatment and pre- and post-hospitalisation, will also be covered in both the policies. At home, treatment would be covered for up to 14 days per incident, according to the IRDAI guidelines.

India on Sunday recorded the highest surge in Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours as it reported 19,906 new patients, which took the final tally to 528,859. The number of people succumbing to the disease stood at 16,095 with 410 new deaths.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

New normal in AC trains, breathe in operation theratre-like fresh air
Jun 28, 2020 16:44 IST
Sathankulam death: Rajinikanth speaks to victims’ family via phone
Jun 28, 2020 16:44 IST
Corruption worth ₹8.2 lakh in tree-plantation drive at Seven Loves chowk, reveals RTI
Jun 28, 2020 16:42 IST
‘Iconic match like India vs Australia won’t look great without crowds’
Jun 28, 2020 16:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.