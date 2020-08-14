‘From pharmacists to woodcutter’: Corona warriors to grace I-Day event at Rashtrapati Bhavan

File photo: The ‘At Home’ function will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday afternoon. (PTI)

A nursing officer, who organized ICU care for patients in the most difficult working conditions, a laboratory technician who conducted RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test in most high-risk areas, and a Delhi Police head constable who distributed food packets among poor people and migrant workers are among the 26 corona warriors who will sit in a special enclosure at the ‘At Home’ function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday afternoon.

Their presence, just as their work, would be special as they would be among the selected batch of people who have been invited to the event amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The AIIMS, country’s apex medical institute, will be presented by four professionals, while three medical professionals will represent the Safdarjung Hospital. Out of the 26 special guests, eight are women, according to the list of invitees available with HT.

A total of about 100 guests, including the corona warriors, are expected to attend the programme which will start with a brief speech by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Refreshment including traditional delicacies such as samosas, dhokla, along with tea, would be served by a limited number of waiters who have been tested negative for Covid-19. All guest tables would be named after rivers of India and each guest would be ushered into his or her assigned place.

From senior and junior doctors to nursing officers, technicians, pharmacists, Asha workers to security guards, sanitation workers and house-keeping staff — a wide range of people involved in India’s prolonged battle against Covid-19 will be honoured at the event. The list also includes three Delhi cops and a woodcutter from Nigambodh Ghat.

While all 26 Covid-19 warriors have shown exemplary work in their line of duty, head constable Manish Kumar, posted in Community Policing Cell in Dwarka, established a community kitchen to feed 800 needy people daily. He provided dry ration kits to workers who lost their jobs during the lockdown and also helped in installing hands-free sanitiser machines. Kumar distributed 4,400 washable cotton gloves and more than 1,375 litres of sanitizers to police personnel. He also arranged for refreshments, face shields and gloves to police patrols and pickets and was engaged in the regular announcement of guidelines to the public.

Also a poet, Kumar, distributed milk food for the newborns and arranged for water, food and fresh fruits for the migrant workers.

Nursing officer Asha Shabarwal of GTB hospital worked hard to organise ICU care for patients. Kriti Sharma, a laboratory technician, is credited with “outstanding work by conducting RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test in most high-risk areas during Covid-19.”

Pharmacist Vinod Rohilla arranged for drugs and other items even late in the night without hesitation, in spite of his grandmother being hospitalized.

Amar Singh, a woodcutter in Nigambodh Ghat, helped people at the cremation ground in maintaining social distancing and was always “alert when bodies arrived at cremation ground”. He ensured that fewer people were present at the time of performing rituals, wearing PPE kits so that infection could not spread to others.

Dr Rahul Tyagi and Dr Ankesh Gupta, senior and junior residents, nursing officer Rekha Kumari and Naresh Kumar, an OT Technician, have been selected from AIIMS to attend the prestigious function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.