Coronavirus: 14 antigen test kit makers approach govt for approval

These kits help in speedier diagnosis, with the current gold standard RT-PCR tests taking at least 5-6 hours. The samples have to be sent to laboratories for testing adding to the time it takes for patients to get the results.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 03:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Apart from the one kit that has been approved so far, ICMR has received three others already, with five of the kits still in transit, according to an ICMR document. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Fourteen manufacturers of rapid antigen kits, which quickly detect the presence of the Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes Covid-19, have approached the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to get their kits validated.

Seven of other companies that have approached ICMR for validation of their are Indian, including HLL Lifecare Limited that helped Government of India in procuring supplies of PPE kits and ventilators for Covid-19 response.

The South Korean company SD Biosensor, one of whose kits has already been validated by ICMR and is currently in use, has approached the body with another rapid test.



The rest of the kits are manufactured by companies from Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Belgium.

Apart from the one kit that has been approved so far, ICMR has received three others already, with five of the kits still in transit, according to an ICMR document.

