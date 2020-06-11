Sections
Coronavirus cases cross 22,000-mark in Gujarat, state reports 513 new patients

In Ahmedabad, a coronavirus hotspot, the number of positive patients rose to 15,635 after 330 more people tested positive for the infection on Thursday, the state health department said.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 21:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gujarat on Thursday reported 513 fresh Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths due to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s total tally to 22,067, according to data released by the Gujarat Health Department data.

With 38 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the state’s death toll has now climbed to 1,385. There are currently, 5,573 active coronavirus positive cases in the state, of whom 61 patients are on ventilator and need critical care.

According to the health department data, at least 366 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in Gujarat to15,109.

At least, 2,72,924 people have been tested for the infectious disease so far.



In Ahmedabad, a coronavirus hotspot, the number of positive patients rose to 15,635 after 330 more people tested positive for the infection on Thursday, the state health department said.

With the death of 25 more people due to the virus, the tally of victims has now reached 1,117.

In the last 24 hours, 231 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district after recovery, the health department said.

Out of the total 513 Covid-19 cases recorded across Gujarat on Thursday, 330 were from Ahmedabad, while of the 38 fatalities in the state, 25 were from Ahmedabad, the health department data read.

India came a step closer to the Covid-19 tally of fourth worst-hit country, the UK, on Thursday after the total number of cases reached 2,86,579. The United Kingdom has 2.9 lakh Covid-19 cases till date.

According to Union health ministry data, the country recorded a staggering 9,996 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths touched 8,102 while 1,41,028 patients were cured and discharged.

The country has been recording close to 10,000 cases for the last 10 days now.

