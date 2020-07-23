Cases in Karnataka cross 75k, West Bengal and Telangana near 50k: Covid-19 state tally

File photo: Health workers wearing protective gears record details of the residents during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

India added over 45,000 fresh coronavirus infections to its tally on Thursday with after the total Covid-19 cases in the country jumped to 1.238,635. The Covid-19 death toll in the country stands at 29,861 while 782,606 patients have recovered across the country from the deadly contagion. Covid-19 cases in Karnataka have crossed the 75,000-mark while cases in West Bengal and Telangana near 50,000.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The national capital continues to see a drop in its active cases, pointing to the fact that more and more patients in Delhi are getting cured from the deadly infection. For now, Delhi has reported nearly 15,000 active Covid-19 cases.

Here’s a look at the Covid-19 situation across the worst-affected states i the country:

Maharashtra

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 337,607 on Thursday. As many as 187,769 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 12,556 have died.

Tamil Nadu

The South Indian state has reported 186,492 coronavirus cases till date and has witnessed 3,144 coronavirus fatalities. The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the state stands at 131,583.

Delhi

The national capital is the third worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 126,323 on Thursday. As many as 107,650 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the national capital while 3,719 have died due to the infection.

Karnataka

The state Covid-19 tally soared to 75,833 on Thursday. While 1,519 have lost their lives to the deadly contagion in the state, 27,239 patients have recovered from the disease.

Andhra Pradesh

The South Indian is the fifth worst-affected state in the country with the Covid-19 tally zooming to 64,713. The number of recovered patients in the state stands at 32,127 while 823 people have died from the infection.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has jumped to 55,588 while the number of recoveries has touched 33,500. The state’s death toll has crossed 1,200.

Gujarat

The state has seen Covid-19 cases reach 51,399 on Thursday. The state has seen 37,260 people recover from coronavirus while 2,224 people have died.

West Bengal

As many as 49,321 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 29,650 recover from coronavirus while over 1,000 people have been killed.

Telangana

The state’s Covid-19 tally stands at 49,259 coronavirus cases. While 37,666 people have recovered from the disease, the Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 438 in the state.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 32,334 Covid-19 cases till date. Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan stands at 583 while 23,364 patients have recovered.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.