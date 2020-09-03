Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Coronavirus: Health ministry says case fatality decreasing in most affected states

Coronavirus: Health ministry says case fatality decreasing in most affected states

Tamil Nadu has registered 23.9% fall in the number of cases. Uttar Pradesh follows Tamil Nadu with 17.1% decrease.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 16:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Health Secretary briefs the media of current situation pandemic. (ANI)

The Union health ministry highlighted on Wednesday that despite rise in cases all over the nation, the states which account for the most number of cases and deaths have reported a fall in active daily cases trajectory along with fall in death rate.

The union health ministry during its briefing said that Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh contribute to 62% of the active coronavirus cases. Maharashtra’s coronavirus cases is 12% of the total active cases of the nation followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

While pointing out that these states contribute to the active daily cases trajectory, the secretary of health Rajesh Bhushan also highlighted that over the past three weeks the rates of new cases have dropped. Tamil Nadu has registered 23.9% fall in the number of cases. Uttar Pradesh follows Tamil Nadu with 17.1% decrease.

He said, “Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh have contributed to the most number of deaths. While these states account for more than 65% of the deaths there has been a decrease in the number of deaths over a period of three weeks.”



According to the health ministry data, Tamil Nadu has seen 18.2% fall in weekly decrease in case fatality followed by Maharashtra and Andhra.

Bhushan said, “Though Delhi has registered a rise in death rates but death rates have fallen in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh over the past three weeks.”

During the press briefing the secretary of health pointed out that data needs to be seen not only in terms of daily rise in cases but data of how active case trajectory are falling across several states along with case fatality trajectory should also be seen.

The health ministry said as festival season begins it is necessary to follow all Covid-19 related precautionary measures.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Sep 03, 2020 16:19 IST
Will continue to remove hateful content: Facebook assures Congress
Sep 03, 2020 17:01 IST
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Sep 03, 2020 12:23 IST
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Sep 03, 2020 16:30 IST

latest news

AAP tweets a ‘hacked’ alert after Modi’s Twitter account breach. It’s a ruse
Sep 03, 2020 17:28 IST
No Time to Die: New trailer for Daniel Craig’s final James Bond is here
Sep 03, 2020 17:26 IST
BJP candidate Zafar Islam set to win Rajya Sabha bypoll
Sep 03, 2020 17:19 IST
Cssfounder.com: Web Design company making a difference towards the society for 4 years
Sep 03, 2020 17:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.