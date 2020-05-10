Coronavirus latest: Tamil Nadu overtakes Delhi, becomes third most Covid infected, Chennai among 4 worst-hit cities

Tamil Nadu has overtaken Delhi on Sunday as the country’s third most coronavirus affected state/union territory with the total number of infections crossing the 7,000-mark, according to a health bulletin released by the state, reported PTI.

The southern state has seen a surge in coronavirus positive cases in the last few days and Sunday was no different with 669 new infections and three deaths taking the state’s tall to 7,204-- about 600 less than Gujarat (7,796) and approximately 700 cases more than national capital Delhi (6,542).

1,959 positive patients have so far recovered from the virus in the state including 135 people, who were discharged on Sunday from various hospitals.

Of the 669 new infections, 412 patients were men and 257 were women. The health bulletin said they had contracted the disease from other identified contacts.

Tamil Nadu’s capital, Chennai, is the worst-hit city in the state with 3,839 positive cases; it also accounts for 509 of the 669 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours in the state. Chennai is country’s fourth worst-hit city after Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad.

In comparison, the situation in other southern states is much better than Tamil Nadu. Andhra Pradesh with 1,930 cases is a distant second, followed by neighbouring Telangana which is in the 3rd spot with 1,163 positive cases followed by Karnataka and Kerala in the 4th and 5th spot respectively, with 794 and 505 cases, according to the latest data made available by the health ministry’s Covid dashboard.

India’s coronavirus count on Sunday has gone past the 60,000-mark with 62,939 positive cases including 41,472 actives cases and 2,109 deaths, reported the health ministry.