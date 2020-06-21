Coronavirus’s invasion of Maharashtra Police continues, 88 new cases take tally past 4,000 cases

The number of coronavirus infections in Maharashtra police continues to rise with 88 new positive cases detected in the last 24 hours apart from one casualty due to the disease. The total number of positive cases and deaths in the state police force have now risen to 4,048 and 47 respectively, as per an official document quoted by ANI.

According to an official release by the Maharashtra Police department quoted by the news agency, a total of 1,001 policemen including 118 officers and 883 other police personnel are currently suffering from the contagion. One of the 47 casualties recorded in the police department also included an officer, it says.

Maharashtra is India’s worst Covid-19 affected state with 128,205 positive cases and the essential services workforce, including the policemen, are at an increased risk of contracting the disease.

The state has registered several cases of assault on policemen while enforcing the guidelines in effect to contain the spread of the virus. As per the official data released on Sunday, 275 incidents of assault on cops have been recorded since March 22 2020. A total of 854 accused have been arrested for attacking cops in 275 incidents. 86 policemen have been injured during law enforcement during this period, when 62 cases of assault on health professionals were also registered.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

The police force has registered a total of 133,311 cases under Sec-188 of the Indian Penal Code (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public authority), made 27,266 arrests and imposed fines worth Rs 8,32,23,711 since March 22 for all kind of violations including 1,335 cases of use of illegal transport. 83,497 vehicles have been seized in this period.

The state of Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of Covid 19 cases at 1,28,205, followed by Tamil Nadu - 56,845, Delhi - 56,746, Gujarat - 26,680, Uttar Pradesh - 16,594, Rajasthan - 14,536 and West Bengal - 13,531.

Also Read: Maharashtra sees record 3,827 new Covid-19 cases, state tally now over 1.24 lakh

India has recorded a total of 13,254 deaths due to coronavirus and Maharashtra has reported a bulk of these with 5,984 fatalities, followed by 2,112 deaths in Delhi, 1,638 in Gujarat with, 704 in Tamil Nadu, 540 in Bengal, 507 in UP, and 501 in Madhya Pradesh, among the territories with more than 500 casualties.