Family in Kota Covid-19 hotspot carries man in cart to hospital, patient dies

Covid-19 update: The family members also accused the hospital administration of negligence in treating him when they brought him to the hospital. Satish Agarwal’s son alleged that doctors kept sending them from one room to the other.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 07:44 IST

By Aabshar H Quazi, Hindustan Times Kota

Police barricades seen at Patna Airport road during lockdown in Patna, Bihar. (Santosh Kumar /HT File Photo )

A 65-year-old man died in Rajasthan’s Kota allegedly after his family had to ferry him in a cart from a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hotspot for around 2km after failing to get an ambulance.

The incident occurred in the curfew imposed Fatehgari in Rampura Kotwali area of Kota city on Monday when asthmatic patient, Satish Agarwal, fell down in his bathroom and got injured.

His wife Gayatri Agarwal and son Manish Agarwal tried to get an ambulance but did not get any for allegedly more than an hour. They put Satish on a cart arranged by their neighbours and ferried him for around 2km till Ladpura.

Satish Agarwal was taken to the government-run Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital where he died. He is reported to have suffered cardiac arrest.



The family members also accused the hospital administration of negligence in treating him when they brought him to the hospital. Satish Agarwal’s son alleged that doctors kept sending them from one room to the other.

Since the deceased loved in a hotspot, the hospital administration has kept his dead body in the mortuary of the New Medical College Hospital where his samples will be taken.

When asked about the incident, Dr BS Tanwar, Kota’s chief medical and health officer, said there is no dearth of ambulances and there was one in the affected area.

The matter will be probed, Dr Tanwar said.

