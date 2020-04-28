Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Here’s list of 16 districts in India with no new Covid-19 case in last 28 days

Here’s list of 16 districts in India with no new Covid-19 case in last 28 days

The number of Covid-19 cases in the country mounted to 29,435 on Tuesday morning, with 1543 new infections and 62 deaths in the 24 hours, the Union health ministry said.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 09:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man wearing facemask seen during light rainfall at Manicktala crossing in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Samir Jana/HT Photo )

The government has said that 16 districts which had earlier reported cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have not reported any new case in the last 28 days.

Three new districts have been added since April 24 in the list. However, Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit and Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar in Punjab were removed due to fresh cases.

The districts include:



Lakhisarai (Bihar)



Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh)

Durg (Chhattisgarh)

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh)

South Goa (Goa)

Kodagu (Karnataka)

Chitradurga (Karnataka)

Davanagere (Karnataka)

Imphal West (Manipur)

Aizawl (Mizoram)

Gondia (Maharashtra)

Mahe (Puducherry)

Pratapgarh (Rajasthan)

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana)

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand)

