Covid-19 update: India records nearly 10,000 new infections in last 3 days

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the country with over 15,000 total Covid-19 cases. (Ravindra Joshi / Hindustan Times)

The number of coronavirus cases have touched the 50,000-mark in India. On Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Health updated India’s total Covid-19 numbers to 49,391. The figure includes 33,514 active Covid-19 cases, 14,182 patients who have been cured or discharged and 1,694 fatalities.

According to data, India has reported nearly 10,000 fresh coronavirus cases in the last three days. It took around five days for the number of coronavirus cases to reach 40,000 to 30,000 previously.

Earlier, the cases rose to 30,000 from 20,000 in about a week’s time. India recorded its first 10,000 Covid-19 cases in nearly 43 days, with a wave of infections beginning in March after three isolated cases were first reported in Kerala in January.

Covid-19 cases seem to have nearly doubled over the last 11 days. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the country with over 15,000 total Covid-19 cases. Nearly 2,819 have recovered from the disease in the state or have been discharged from hospitals while 617 patients have succumbed to death.

Also read: US firm Gilead in talks with Indian drug companies to produce remdesivir

Mumbai, Pune and Thane are the worst affected regions in Maharashtra. While Mumbai has reported over 10,000 coronavirus cases so far, Pune has over 2,000 Covid-19 cases and more than 1,600 are infected in Thane.

In Delhi, the number of Covid-19 cases has breached the 5,000-mark while Gujarat has over 6,000 cases. Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan are among the top affected states.

The virus has infected more than 3 million people across the globe. Over one million patients have recovered globally.