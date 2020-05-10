List of states and Union territories in India with no Covid-19 cases

The Union territory of Dadar Nagar Haveli reported its first Covid-19 earlier this week. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Coronavirus cases breached the 62,000-mark on Sunday. The Ministry of Health updated the national tally to 62,939. According to the latest figures updated by the health ministry, there are 41,472 active coronavirus cases in the country, 19,357 patients have been cured or discharged while 2,109 people have died from the deadly contagion.

All patients in states like Manipur, Arunachal, Mizoram and Goa have recovered. The Union territory of Dadar Nagar Haveli reported its first Covid-19 earlier this week.

However, there are still some corners in the country where the Covid-19 has not spread its menace.

Here’s taking a look at states/Union territories in India where no coronavirus case has been detected till date.

Sikkim

The North-East state has not reported a single Covid-19 case so far. Other states in the region like Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya have reported a rise in coronavirus cases.

Assam has reported 63 Covid-19 cases, two people have died while 34 people have recovered. Tripura has 134 cases, two patients have recovered. In Meghalaya, 13 people are infected, 10 patients have recovered. One patient has died.

One case was detected in Nagaland who as migrated to Assam for treatment.

Lakshadweep

The Union territory, which is a beautiful archipelago consisting of 36 islands, remains untouched by Covid-19. Andaman and Nicobar, on the other hand, reported 33 coronavirus cases, all patients have recovered.

Besides these, all remaining states and Union territories in the country have reported cases of coronavirus.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu are states where coronavirus cases are way beyond the 5,000-mark. Maharashtra continues to lead the national Coviod-19 tally with over 20,000 cases. Mumbai alone has over 12,000 coronavirus cases.

In Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the coronavirus cases have crossed the 3,000-mark.