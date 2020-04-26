Coronavirus update: Rajasthan HC closed till May 3 as key official tests Covid-19 positive

Sections
In a statement, the Rajasthan high court said it shall remain closed till May 3 and no matters, except only immensely urgent matter, will heard.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 06:35 IST

By Press Trust of India, Jaipur

Empty roads near the Jama Masjid on the first day of Ramzan in the walled city area of Jaipur, Rajasthan on Saturday. (Himanshu Vyas/HT Photo )

The Rajasthan High Court was on Saturday declared closed till May 3 after one of its key officials, sitting close to judges during the judicial proceedings, was tested positive for Covid-19.

The concerned judge, to whose court the official was attached, however, tested negative for the infection. The notification to this effect has been issued today on April 25.

