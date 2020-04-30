Health minister says Covid-19 battle should be won in coming weeks: Key developments

There are 23,651 active coronavirus cases in the country, 8,324 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,074 people have died from the deadly contagion. (AFP)

Coronavirus cases in the country rose to 33,050 on Thursday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 23,651 active coronavirus cases in the country, 8,324 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,074 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have crossed the 9,000-mark and now near 10,000. National capital Delhi is fast catching up with Gujarat, the second worst-affected state. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have more than 2,000 cases of the coronavirus disease.

Here are the latest developments:

1. The US announced on Thursday it will hand over aid worth $3 million to the Partnerships for Affordable Healthcare Access and Longevity (PAHAL) project as part of efforts to help India mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

2. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday kicked-off a detailed interaction with Indian envoys abroad to compare notes on the battle against Covid-19, its impact on India and the road ahead. This is Jaishankar’s second round of meetings with top Indian diplomats abroad.

3. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said India is doing better than other countries on all parameters in its fight against Covid-19, news agency PTI reported. “I am sure in the coming few weeks, we should be able to win the decisive war against Covid-19,” the minister claimed.

4. In a conversation with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said a second or third lockdown will be devastating for India’s economy.

5. Ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said Rs 65,000 crore is needed to help the poor during the Covid-19 crisis and the country can afford it.

6. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said the state government is not considering withdrawal of the ongoing lockdown in near future but will weigh options to relax some restrictions in a phased manner.

7. Kerala governor, Arif Mohammad Khan, on Thursday signed an ordinance brought by the state government to overcome a high court verdict and cut the salary of government employees to fund the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

8. Heavy traffic was seen in three Tamil Nadu cities of Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai after the state government announced relaxation during the Covid-19 lockdown, news agency ANI reported.

9. India’s Covid-19 doubling rate is slower and the mortality rate is lower than the US, Italy, Spain, UK, PTI reported citing data from the health ministry and Worldometer.

10. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the administration is making arrangements to bring back students stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota due to the Covid-19 lockdown.