Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19 update: These districts in UP could be the first to get lockdown relaxation

Covid-19 update: These districts in UP could be the first to get lockdown relaxation

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed for an action plan to be prepared for the relaxation activities in the ‘green zone’

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 10:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On Tuesday, CM Adityanath held a Covid-19 review meeting with the officials of Team 11 (ANI)

The number of coronavirus cases in the country is on the rise. In Uttar Pradesh, the tally has breached the 2,000-mark. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has indicated to start some activities in the districts that aren’t under the grip of Covid-19 or are less affected due to the infection.

The chief minister has directed for an action plan to be prepared for the relaxation activities in the ‘green zone’, HT’s Hindi Language publication Live Hindustan reported. On Tuesday, CM Adityanath held a Covid-19 review meeting with the officials of Team 11. He said that an action plan should be prepared for how to start industrial units after May 3.

As of now, 15 districts in the state are in the ‘green zone’ where not a single case of coronavirus infection has been reported. These districts include Ambedkarnagar, Amethi, Ballia, Deoria, Chitrakoot, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Dehat, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur Fatehpur, Chandauli and Sonbhadra.

Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh stood at 2053 on Wednesday. 462 patients in the state have recovered from the disease or have been discharged while 34 have lost their lives to the deadly contagion.



The Covid-19 tally in the country breached the 31000-mark on Wednesday. India reported a total of 31332 coronavirus cases, Ministry of Health stated. The figure includes 22629 active cases, 7695 patients who have been cured or discharged and over 1000 fatalities. The extended phase of coronavirus lockdown in the country will come to an end on May 3 if not further extended.  

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 11:58 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Amazon India now offers instant credit to users with Pay Later service
Apr 29, 2020 11:56 IST
Covid-19: Air India, Indian Navy on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf
Apr 29, 2020 11:55 IST
YouTube expands fact-check feature to US video searches during pandemic
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams
Apr 29, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.