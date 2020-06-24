Sections
Home / India News / Coronil runs into further trouble, Uttarakhand to issue notice to Ramdev’s firm

Coronil runs into further trouble, Uttarakhand to issue notice to Ramdev’s firm

Uttarakhand government says it may cancel the licence given to Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved for developing immunity boosters if it doesn’t get a satisfactory reply.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 19:17 IST

By Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Baba Ramdev launched an Ayurvedic medicine kit that they claimed can treat coronavirus patients within seven days. (PTI Photo)

In another blow to Patanjali’s Coronil, an Ayurvedic medicine developed by Yoga guru Ramdev’s firm with alleged capacity to treat coronavirus disease, the Uttarakhand government has claimed on Wednesday that the license, issued to the Ayurveda products manufacturing company on June 12, pertained to the development of immunity boosters and not a medicinal cure for coronavirus.

The state government’s directorate of Ayurved and Unani services has said that it intends to issue a notice to Patanjali Ayurved over the issue, said officials.

“We are checking the violation in the context of the claims in the light of The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. We will check what sorts of violations have happened and accordingly issue a notice. If the violations are found true, then their license will be cancelled,” said Anand Swaroop, Director, directorate of Ayurved and Unani services, Uttarakhand.

Also Read: The scientific process that Baba Ramdev’s potential Covid-19 medicine has to follow



He added that the state government had sent all the documents related to the issuance of license to Patanjali Ayurved to the Union ministry of AYUSH, as requested.



The AYUSH ministry, in a statement on Tuesday, asked the licensing authority of the Uttarakhand government to provide copies of the license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being projected as the treatment for Covid-19.

Dr YS Rawat, joint director state medicinal licensing authority Uttarakhand said they will issue notice to Divya Pharmacy likely by Wednesday evening.

“We didn’t issue any license to them for developing a Covid medicine. They had applied for a license for immunity booster kits. If we do not get a satisfactory response from them, then their license will be cancelled soon.”

Also Read: Complaint filed in Bihar court against Baba Ramdev over Covid-19 medicine claim

Yesterday, Acharya Balkrishna, managing director of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar had claimed to have furnished all necessary documents to the Centre pertaining to license and clinical trials of Coronil. He claimed that the “communication gap” over this issue had been resolved.

Earlier yesterday, Ramdev had launched Coronil and Swasari as Ayurvedic cure for Covid-19, stressing that the medicines had been tested in “a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial”, which found that “69 percent patients recovered in three days and 100 % patients recovered within seven days” of the treatment.

Following the claim, the Union AYUSH ministry demanded clarification from Patanjali Ayurved, the company promoted by Baba Ramdev and asked it to stop advertising the product till the claim is verified.

