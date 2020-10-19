Correct modalities of Covid-19 death reporting have been shared with States: Harsh Vardhan

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) has shared a standard format for reporting coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related deaths with states and union territories (UTs) in a bid to avoid any discrepancy in maintaining records.

“There is no discrepancy in the reporting of Covid-19-related deaths. States are using certain parameters. The ministry has taken up the issue with states and UTs on multiple instances. We have shared a modality of reporting of Covid-19-related deaths to ensure consistency across the country,” said Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare.

Experts from the country’s apex biomedical research body, the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), have drafted a template to report Covid-19-related deaths and states and UTs need to fill up details in a bid to maintain pan-India consistency in maintaining records.

All hospitals have been mandated to submit their Covid-19-related death summaries to the committee within 24 hours.

Most states have formed a dedicated panel, which is an autonomous body, to audit Covid-19-related deaths.

For example, the Delhi government has a death audit committee to analyse mortalities related to Covid-19 patients in the national capital.

Death audit committees go through case sheets, investigations, and summary of the deceased before classifying it as a Covid-19-related fatality.

Covid-19 has to be recorded as the underlying cause of death, when a patient dies of pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cardiac injury, and clotting throughout the bloodstream that the viral infection is known to cause, the ICMR guidelines suggested.

Comorbid conditions such as asthma, heart condition, diabetes or cancer cannot be considered as the underlying cause of death for a Covid-19 patient, according to the guidelines.