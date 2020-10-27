‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent, responsible and answerable admin process

Sections
PM Modi was addressing the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption via video conferencing.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 17:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday singled out corruption as the biggest enemy of transparent and responsible administrative processes. PM Modi was addressing the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption via video conferencing.

“It is imperative for development that our administrative processes are transparent, responsible, accountable and answerable to the people. Corruption was the biggest enemy of all these processes. Corruption hurts development and disrupts social balance,” PM Modi said.

He said during his address that the country is preparing to celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary and called him an architect of India’s administration.

