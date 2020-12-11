Sections
Could not visit Uzbekistan this year because of Covid-19, says PM Modi

The relationship between India and Uzbekistan goes back to a long time, PM Modi said.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 12:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about India-Uzbekistan relationship at the bilateral summit held on Friday. (File Photo) (ANI)

India and Uzbekistan stand together against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, speaking at the virtual summit held between PM Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Congratulating the president on the occasion of the fifth year anniversary of his rule which will be on December 14, PM Modi said he was keen to visit the country this year, but could not do so because of the pandemic situation.

“The relationship between India and Uzbekistan goes back to a long time. We have similar threats and opportunities. Our approach towards these are also similar,” PM Modi said. Referring to Uzbekistan President’s visits to India in 2018 and 2019, PM Modi said, “Those visits opened a new horizon for bilateral relationship.”

“ India and Uzbekistan have same stance against radicalism, separatism, fundamentalism. Our opinions are same on regional security as well. We agree that Afghanistan needs a peace process led and controlled by Afghanistan. Additionally, the lessons of the last two decades must also be kept in mind,” PM Modi said.

