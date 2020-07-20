Sections
Home / India News / Counter case against Karnataka Dalit man allegedly assaulted over caste

Counter case against Karnataka Dalit man allegedly assaulted over caste

In the complaint, Dalit man’s father claimed that his son was abused because of his caste.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 21:18 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

The case was registered after a video of an assault on Kashinath went viral. (Videograb)

A case has been registered against 13 people under various sections of the SC/ST act for assaulting a Dalit man Kashinath Talwar in Kenooru village of Talikota taluk, Vijayapura district in Karnataka. The man’s father Yenkappa Talwar filed a complaint claiming that his son was assaulted for touching the bike of an upper-caste man named Mahantesh Devendrappa Basti on Saturday morning. The case was registered after a video of an assault on Kashinath went viral.

In the complaint, Yenkappa claimed that his son was abused because of his caste. He also claimed that when he, his wife, and daughter tried to rescue Kashinath they were also assaulted and abused using caste slurs.

However, two women from the village have filed a counter-complaint that Kashinath was beaten up by angry villagers for continuously eve-teasing women and making sexually suggestive remarks. In the complaint, they also said Kashinath was a repeat offender. They have alleged that Kashinath would undress and misbehave when they went to wash clothes in the village pond.

District SP Anupama Agarwal said that both cases have been registered and four people have been detained for questioning. She said that the Talikota police are undertaking further investigation into the incident.



