Sections
Home / India News / Country of origin must on products: Centre to Delhi HC

Country of origin must on products: Centre to Delhi HC

On Wednesday, the court granted time to other respondents to file their replies on the plea.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 07:17 IST

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People move past a hoarding of Amazon India outside a metro rail station in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

The Centre informed the Delhi high court that e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal have to display the country of origin on imported products sold on their platforms while replying to a plea on the same issue.

On Wednesday, the court granted time to other respondents to file their replies on the plea.

An affidavit filed by the Centre’s standing counsel Ajay Digpaul before a bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan read, “It is respectfully submitted that the declaration of country of origin on the pre-packaged commodity or on the digital and electronic network used for e-commerce transactions is required in case of an imported product and if the product is manufactured indigenously, country of origin may not be mentioned on the product”.

The response came on a plea by advocate Amit Shukla who sought implementation of the Legal Metrology Act 2009 and the rules framed under it which mandate that country of origin has to be displayed on products being sold on e-commerce websites.



The Centre said the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act allowed the mentioning of the country of origin of the product. It said that the enforcement of the rules was the responsibility of the states and union territories.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Canada sees fresh Covid-19 spike, experts blame it on ‘fatigue factor’
Jul 23, 2020 07:19 IST
Country of origin must on products: Centre to Delhi HC
Jul 23, 2020 07:17 IST
Remembrance of things fast: Navdeep Saini on his lockdown training routine
Jul 23, 2020 07:06 IST
Happy birthday Suriya: Five times the actor stunned us with his performance
Jul 23, 2020 07:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.