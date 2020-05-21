Country stands in solidarity with cyclone-hit Bengal: PM Narendra Modi

The PM expressed solidarity with the people of Bengal in a tweet. (Bloomberg)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured West Bengal that the country stands in solidarity with it as the state counts its losses in the wake of cyclone Amphan.

“Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy, Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

The cyclone which barrelled through the Odisha coast on Wednesday before hitting West Bengal has killed at least 12 people in Bengal and three in Odisha.

The storm began its landfall at 2:30 pm on Wednesday with sustained wind speeds of 155-165 kmph spiralling up to 185 kmph has caused widespread damage to property, plantations and standing crops.

The cyclone weakened as it moved towards Bangladesh.

“My thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of Cyclone Amphan. Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected. I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest,” Modi sain in another tweet.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the damage was difficult to assess immediately because entire islands had been cut off from the mainland and many areas were left without electricity or phone connectivity.