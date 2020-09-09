‘Couple in love’ garlanded with shoes, paraded in UP village: Cops

The man and the woman who resided in the same locality were supposedly in love, said police, adding that the family members of the woman opposed the relationship. When the man came to meet the woman on Monday night, her family caught hold of him and locked him up in a room, the police added. (HT Photo)

Twelve people were arrested in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after a man and a woman were made to wear a garland of shoes and paraded in a village there over an alleged affair, the police said.

The incident took place in the Hata police station area of Kushinagar and a video of it surfaced on social media, they added.

The man and the woman who resided in the same locality were supposedly in love, said police, adding that the family members of the woman opposed the relationship. When the man came to meet the woman on Monday night, her family caught hold of him and locked him up in a room, the police added.

The ‘sabhasad’ (representative of the ward) is among those taken into custody, superintendent of police (Kushinagar) Vinod Kumar Mishra said.

“A video of Hata area of the district went viral on social media which shows that a woman and a man were made to wear a garland of shoes and with blackened faces they were paraded in the village. Police have taken cognisance of the matter and 12 people, including the ‘sabhasad’, have been taken into custody,” he said.

“Police are interrogating them. Strict action will be taken against the culprit,” the SP added.

The representative of the local ward Hamid Ansari allegedly directed his associates to beat them, blacken their faces and forced them to march in the lanes of the locality.

During interrogation, Ansari gave information about his associates and local residents involved in parading the couple, said station house officer (Hata police station) Gyanendra Kumar Rai.