Couple sentenced to life for killing woman’s lover 2 years ago

A district court on Thursday sentenced a couple to life imprisonment for killing the woman’s lover two years ago.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 00:18 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Mathura

District judge Sadhana Rani Thakur also fined the convicts of Rs 25,000, which will be given to the bereaved family members. (File photo for representation)

District judge Sadhana Rani Thakur also fined the convicts of Rs 25,000, which will be given to the bereaved family members.

Tek Chand, 39, and his wife Rajani, 32, killed Harendra Singh in Kolana village here on February 24, 2018, district government counsel Shiv Ram said.

Singh was beaten with a hard cane on his head, the prosecution said.

