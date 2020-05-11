Sections
Home / India News / Courage wins all wars, this little robin tells us

Courage wins all wars, this little robin tells us

A robin built its nest in an unlikely place, a traffic light.  It brings us a message that there’s no adversity you can’t beat with courage.

Updated: May 11, 2020 01:00 IST

By Swati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times

A robin built its nest in an unlikely place, a traffic light

It’s not about might, it’s about mighty courage, this little robin tells us. It built its nest in a traffic light in London, Ontario, Canada, least scared of the red light that turns off and on throughout the day. It is a pretty unusual spot even for an urban bird that is used to building nest in all sorts of places, remarked Scott MacDougall-Shackleton, bird physiology, neurobiology and behaviour expert.

This feathered little fellow brings us a clear message that there’s no adversity you can’t beat with courage. Today, as we fight the pandemic, here are a few quotes about courage that will help you get thorough these difficult days and motivate you to keep the fight on.

“Courage is found in unlikely places.”― J.R.R. Tolkien

“Fear is a reaction. Courage is a decision” - Winston Churchill



“Be Brave and Take Risks: You need to have faith in yourself. Be brave and take risks. You don’t have to have it all figured out to move forward.” ― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

 “Courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently.”― Maya Angelou

  “Scared is what you’re feeling. Brave is what you’re doing.”― Emma Donoghue, Room

 “Courage isn’t having the strength to go on - it is going on when you don’t have strength.”― Napoleon Bonaparte

“You will never do anything in this world without courage. It is the greatest quality of the mind next to honour”- Aristotle

