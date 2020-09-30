Sections
Court’s verdict proves no conspiracy was hatched in Ayodhya: BJP’s Murli Manohar Joshi

Joshi made this remark after all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case were acquitted by the Special CBI court in Lucknow.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 14:10 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. (Hindustan Times)

Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Wednesday said the decision of the Special CBI Court proved that there was no conspiracy hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya.

“It is a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our programme and rallies were not part of any conspiracy,” the senior leader said.

“We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir’s construction,” he added.

In its judgment pronounced earlier today, the court said that the demolition was not pre-planned and had acquitted all accused.

