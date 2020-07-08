Sections
Home / India News / Court takes note of new charge sheet against Jamaat

Court takes note of new charge sheet against Jamaat

The court while taking cognizance of the police’s charge sheet said that there is prima facie sufficient material on record to proceed against the accused persons.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 04:21 IST

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The court while taking cognizance of the police’s charge sheet said that there is prima facie sufficient material on record to proceed against the accused persons. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO)

A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognizance of the charge sheet filed against 956 foreign nationals, who attended the congregation at Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Nizamuddin area, and defied the orders of the government and police, set in place to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the national capital. The court while taking cognizance of the police’s charge sheet said that there is prima facie sufficient material on record to proceed against the accused persons.

While taking cognizance of the charge sheet, chief metropolitan magistrate Gurmohina Kaur said that the accused, all foreign nationals, can be prosecuted under various charges including violations of the Foreigners Act, 1946, Epidemic Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PSBs disburse Rs 56,091 crore in credit to MSMEs
Jul 08, 2020 05:41 IST
Auto supply chain hit as Covid-19 strikes hub
Jul 08, 2020 05:34 IST
Diesel costs Rs 80.78 a litre after
Jul 08, 2020 05:32 IST
Edelweiss farm to quit wholesale loan biz
Jul 08, 2020 05:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.