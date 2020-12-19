COVAX gains access to 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Sections
At least 1.3 billion donor-funded doses will be made available to 92 countries eligible for the Gavi COVAX AMC (advance market commitment), targeting up to 20% population coverage by the end of 2021 .

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 05:10 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) used at The Reservoir nursing facility is shown in West Hartford, Connecticut, US on December 18, 2020. (Reuters Photo )

COVAX, a global alliance which aims to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for low income countries, has secured two billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine candidates, and will start rolling-out to eligible countries in the first quarter of 2021, the facility announced on Friday. However, it is subject to regulatory approvals and countries’ readiness for delivery.

“We have had promising vaccine candidates in less than a year of the pandemic, and now we are engaging with manufacturers from around the world for procurement to ensure equitable acces,” Richard Hatchett, Chief Executive Officer, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations said during a press briefing.

At least 1.3 billion donor-funded doses will be made available to 92 countries eligible for the Gavi COVAX AMC (advance market commitment), targeting up to 20% population coverage by the end of 2021 . “WHO is working on ensuring that in the first year of limited supply of vaccine doses, there is equal distribution among all eligible countries…said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist.

