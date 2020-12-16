Covaxin’s phase 1 trial result shows robust immune response, mild adverse events

Sections
The results of the first phase of Covaxin- which Bharat Biotech is developing in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) comes a day after the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) had said that it was examining the application submitted by the company seeking emergency use authorisation of its vaccine.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Wednesday released the results of the Phase 1 trials of its coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine ‘Covaxin’ - which produced a robust immune response against the disease and showed that the majority of the adverse events were mild and got resolved. The vaccine is being stored between 2-8 degrees Celcius and further efficacy trials are underway.

The results of the first phase of Covaxin- which Bharat Biotech is developing in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) comes a day after the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) had said that it was examining the application submitted by the company seeking emergency use authorisation of its vaccine.

Emergency approval for any vaccine or drug can only be granted once the regulatory body carries out an assessment of its safety and effectiveness, based on the data obtained from the efficacy trials.

Earlier, Bharat Biotech was told by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on emergency use authorization of vaccines that it needs to submit more data on Covaxin before it can be granted approval.

Meanwhile, India along with the United Kingdom launched a virtual vaccines hub which will share best practice for clinical trials and foster innovation besides helping in the shared fight against Covid-19 pandemic. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced that experts from the two countries would join forces through a new virtual hub to deliver vaccines for coronavirus and other deadly viruses.

India on Wednesday had registered 26,382 new Covid-19 cases and 387-related fatalities which pushed the overall tally to over 9.9 million. The active cases stand at 332,002 and are declining steadily while 9.45 million people have recovered from the disease till now.

(With inputs from Rhythma Kaul)

