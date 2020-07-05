Sections
Covid-19: 1,000 bed hospital in Delhi built in record 12 days, says Amit Shah

The union home minister visited the 1000-bed hospital with defence minister Rajnath Singh a day after Delhi’s virus case tally clocked 97,200 cases.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 15:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Home minister Amit Shah seen with defence minister Rajnath Singh at the Covid facility in Delhi. (Photo: AmitShah/ Twitter)

A 1,000 bed hospital, including 250 ICU beds, dedicated to treating patients of coronavirus disease outbreak has been built in record time of 12 days in the national capital, Union home minister Amit Shah said in a tweet on Sunday.

“Visited the 1,000 bed Sardar Patel Covid Hospital, which has 250 ICU beds, along with @rajnathsingh ji. DRDO built it in record time of 12 days with assistance from MHA, MOHFW, Armed Forces and Tata Trust. Armed Forces Medical Services team will run it and DRDO will maintain,” Shah tweeted.

Paying a tribute to men killed in the Galwan clash last month, the ICU ward in the hospital has been named after Col B Santosh Babu and the other two medical wards have been named after Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh and Naib Subedar Satnam Singh.

The union home minister visited the facility with defence minister Rajnath Singh a day after Delhi’s virus case tally clocked 97,200 cases.



The cases in Delhi have averaged at 2,628 a day over the past week compared to 3,400 daily cases the week before, according to public health experts.

Delhi, due to a timely expansion of its treatment capacity, is also in a comparatively better situation in its fight against coronavirus, despite the high number of cases. A total of 16,265 hospital beds are vacant in the city as of Saturday, as per the health bulletin.

There are 448 containment zones in the city as of Saturday.

