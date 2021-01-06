Sections
Covid-19: 1 new death and 96 cases per million population in India in last 7 days, says govt

The Union health ministry on Wednesday released data comparing India’s numbers on both counts with those in other worst-hit countries.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 15:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man for coronavirus screening, at community health centre Bisrakh, in Greater Noida, India, on Tuesday, January 05, 2021. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

As India continues recording less than 20,000 new cases per day of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday released data comparing new deaths and cases per million population in the last seven days, with those in other worst-hit countries. On both counts, the data showed, India had the lowest cases.

India recorded just one new death per million population in the last seven days, the ministry’s data showed. The figure was lower than that in the United Kingdom, Italy, the United States, France, Russia and Brazil. The corresponding numbers in these countries were 64 (UK), 55 (Italy and US), 35 (France), 25 (Russia) and 23 (Brazil).

“India’s daily fatalities below 300 continuously since the last 12 days,” the ministry further said.

 



On Wednesday, India became only the third country, after the United States and Brazil, to cross 150,000 Covid-19 deaths. The Union health ministry’s dashboard showed India registered 264 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking its death toll to 150,114. The US and Brazil have registered 357,377 and 197,732 deaths thus far, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

On the new daily cases front, the ministry’s data showed India had registered 96 infections per million population in the last seven days. Here too, the UK, where prime minister Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown on Monday, has the highest number of cases, at 5,654. The US is next with 4,524, followed by Italy (1,819), France (1,472), Russia (1,229) and Brazil (1,174).

 

India recorded 18,088 new Covid-19 cases in its latest daily count, the health ministry’s dashboard showed on Wednesday. The total number of cases are currently at 10,374,932, which also includes more than 9.9 million recoveries and 227,546 active cases.

