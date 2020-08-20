Covid-19: 10 biggest hotspots of the disease in India

A vendor sharpens a knife while sitting on his bicycle as people wearing protective face masks move past him in a market, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)

Maharashtra on Thursday reported the highest single-day increase in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases as it remained the biggest hotspot of the pathogen in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu, which, too, reported a record number of infections amid the pandemic that is taking hold in regions that were largely unaffected so far.

While areas including Delhi and Rajasthan, where the infectious disease was raging in the early days of the outbreak, have managed to control the cases from spiralling, it continues to spread alarmingly in states such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Here’s a look at the 10 biggest hotspots of the disease in the country:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported a record increase of 14,492 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of infections so far in the state to 6,43,289, according to official data. With 326 more deaths, the toll rose to 21,359. A total of 12,243 patients were discharged on Thursday; 459,124 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far. There were 43 deaths in the state’s capital, Mumbai.

Tamil Nadu

The second-biggest hotspot of the disease, Tamil Nadu also reported the highest daily cases on Thursday, adding 5,986 infections over the previous 24 hours. The fresh cases took the tally in the state to 3,61,435. The number of recoveries in the state, meanwhile, surpassed the 300,000 mark. A total of 116 people have died of the disease in the state, which has said it has not yet taken a decision on re-opening schools amid restrictions necessitated by the pandemic.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reported another big jump in the infections on Thursday, with 9,393 new cases taking the state’s tally to 325,396. State officials overseeing the fight against Covid-19 in the state predict that the peak of the infections could still be a few weeks away. The fatalities in the state on Thursday crossed the 3,000 mark, adding 95 new deaths. The official health bulletin said 8,846 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals. The state currently has 87,177 active cases.

Karnataka

Karnataka reported 7,385 new cases of Covid-19 and 102 deaths, with the infections so far climbing to 256,975 and the death toll mounting to 4,429. Of 7,385 fresh cases, 2,912 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban. The development came on a day the state government revised its guidelines for demarcating containment zones. “In an apartment complex, this would be the floor which has the residence of the Covid-positive person. For an independent house or villa - it would just be the individual house or villa,” a notification said. “In a slum, it would be the street that has the residence of the Covid-positive person. For rural areas, it would be the complete habitation of the Covid-positive person or a small contiguous area as appropriate,” it added.

Uttar Pradesh

The state on Thursday added 4,824 cases that took the total tally to 172,334. With 95 new deaths, the toll increased in the state to 2,733. Earlier in the day, a three-day session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly began amid restrictions brought on by Covid-19. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the monsoon session was convened amid the pandemic to meet the constitutional responsibility of holding sittings of the House within six months.

Delhi

The national capital recorded 1,215 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 157,354, with the death toll increasing to 4,257. Twenty-two new deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours, according to the official health bulletin. Once a major hot spot of the disease, Delhi has managed to prevent the cases from spreading at an alarming rate, with experts crediting the government for timely augmentation of health care infrastructure and ramping up of testing capacity. The second round of a serological survey in the Capital on Thursday indicated that 29.1% of the people may have developed antibodies against pathogen. In the survey, 15,000 samples were collected across 11 districts to assess the spread of the virus.

West Bengal

West Bengal’s Covid-19 cases rose to 129,119 on Thursday, with the highest single-day increase of 3,197. The death toll in the state mounted to 2,634, with 53 people succumbing to the disease in the previous 24 hours. A total of 3,126 patients recovered during the period.

Bihar

The Covid-19 death toll in Bihar rose to 574, with six fatalities in the past 24 hours, while 2,451 fresh infections took the tally to 115,209. The Bihar government has decided to extend a lockdown in the state till September 6 amid rising cases. The lockdown was earlier imposed from July 16 to July 31 and later extended till August 16.

Telangana

Telangana reported 1,724 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 97,424 cases. The active cases stand at 21,509; 6,433 of these admitted in hospitals.

Assam

Eight people died of Covid-19 in Assam, taking the death toll to 221. With 1,735 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the tally rose to 86,053. “Very sad & anguished to inform that eight more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease,” Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted after the official numbers were released.