Covid-19: 10 states with most number of fresh Covid-19 infections

India on Tuesday reported 16,375 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s caseload to 10,356,844, the Union ministry of health and family welfare data showed. This has been India’s lowest daily count recorded in more than six months. At present, there are 231,036 active cases of Covid-19 or 2.23% of the total cases. The health ministry data shows 9,975,958 people have recovered from the viral contagion, taking the national recovery rate to 96.32%.

Even as the case count in India has seen a dip in the last few months, several states continue to fight the disease in order to prevent the state’s health infrastructure from getting overwhelmed.

Here are the country’s states with the most number of fresh cases as of Monday:

1. Maharashtra: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally on Monday rose to 1,947,011 with the addition of 4,875 fresh cases even as 10,362 people recovered in a day, the state health department said. With 29 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 49,695, an official said.

2. Kerala: India’s second-worst affected state Kerala on Monday reported 3,021 new cases and 19 Covid-19-related fatalities, pushing the infection count in the state to 778,873 and the death toll to 3,160. State health minister KK Shailaja said Covid-19 was detected in two people who recently came from the United Kingdom, taking the number of infected persons from that country to 39. “Of the samples sent earlier to NIV, Pune for confirmation of the mutant Covid strain, 12 results have so far come with no presence of the genetically modified virus,” the minister said in a release.

3. Chhattisgarh: With 1,147 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Monday, Chhattisgarh’s caseload rose to 283,515 and toll to 3,412, a health official said. The number of people who have recovered reached 2,70,337 after 88 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,082 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 9,766 active cases, he added.

4. Tamil Nadu: Even as the southern state continues to reduce the active case tally, Tamil Nadu remains among worst-hit states in the country with a cumulative tally of 821,550. Tamil Nadu’s active cases on Monday dropped below the 8,000-mark and with 838 fresh infections, while 10 more fatalities pushed the toll to 12,166. The active cases dipped to 7,970 with 985 patients getting discharged from various hospitals. It was on May 24 that the state had reported less than 8,000 active cases.

5. Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally reached 588,882 on Monday with the detection of 711 fresh cases, while the death toll linked to the pandemic rose to 8,413 after 10 more people succumbed to the infection, officials said. Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said the number of active cases in the state now stands at 12,505 -- the lowest in nearly six months.

6. Gujarat: Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally rose to 247,926 on Monday with the addition of 698 new cases, while nearly 900 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said. With three more deaths, the state-wide Covid-19 fatalities went up to 4,321, it said. Even as it continues to report less number of fresh cases, Gujarat still has a higher number of active cases than Tamil Nadu. There are now 9,047 active cases in the state with 60 patients on ventilators.

7. Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 621 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,44,647, health officials said. With seven more people succumbing to the viral infection, including four in Indore, the overall death toll rose to 3,648, they said.

A total of 857 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,32,390.

8. Karnataka: Karnataka added 600 new Covid-19 cases and three related fatalities, taking the infection count to 922,538 and the toll to 12,110, the health department said on Monday. The day also saw 728 patients getting discharged after recovery and the active cases stood at 10,207. The state’s cumulative Covid-19 tally stood at 9,22,538, which includes 12,110 deaths and 9,00,202 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin.

9. West Bengal: West Bengal reported 25 more Covid-19 deaths on Monday, pushing the toll to 9,817 and 597 fresh cases, pushing the Covid-19 tally to 555,572, the state’s health department said in a bulletin.

10. Rajasthan: With 502 fresh cases, Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally went up to 310,278 on Monday. The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,714 in the state with four more fatalities, according to a health department bulletin. Of the 457 fresh cases, 71 were reported in Jaipur, 69 in Jodhpur, 36 in Pali, 32 in Nagaur, 30 in Bhilwara and 21 in Kota.