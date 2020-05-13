Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19: 15 new cases found in Guwahati; Assam tally jumps to 80

Covid-19: 15 new cases found in Guwahati; Assam tally jumps to 80

On Tuesday, the authorities in Guwahati had sealed the hotel and the warehouse where the positive patient worked, and classified them as containment zones.

Updated: May 13, 2020 22:05 IST

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Police personnel hanging a banner in an area that has been declared a containment zone during the coronavirus pandemic in Guwahati. (ANI PHOTO.)

With the detection of 15 new Covid-19 positive cases in Guwahati, the total number of coronavirus patients in Assam increased to 80 on Wednesday.

All the 15 new cases are related to a single person, who used to work in a potato warehouse on the outskirts of Guwahati as well as a hotel in the city. He was detected Covid-19 positive on Monday.

“15 people have tested Covid-19 positive in Kamrup Metro (district). All are related to a patient from Guwahati’s Fancy Bazaar, who tested positive recently. All (are) under quarantine and please don’t panic,” Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday, the authorities in Guwahati had sealed the hotel and the warehouse where the positive patient worked, and classified them as containment zones.



So far, 2 coronavirus patients have died in Assam, 40 have recovered and 38 others are under treatment. At present the state has 3 of its 33 districts—Dhubri, Goalpara and Marigaon--in the orange zone and all others in the green zone.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
Govt to run more trains, allows issue of tickets to wait-listed passengers
May 13, 2020 22:51 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
May 13, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

Karnataka governor has returned contentious APMC amendment ordinance,claim officials
May 13, 2020 22:49 IST
Deadlock over chief secy deepens as Cong leaders press for probe
May 13, 2020 22:46 IST
After China, BRICS bank loans $1 billion to India to fight Covid-19 pandemic
May 13, 2020 22:40 IST
Liquor loot on in Punjab: Majithia
May 13, 2020 22:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.