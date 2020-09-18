Covid-19: 18 Indian states report rise in active cases in the last 24 hours. Here’s a list

People wear masks as a precaution against the coronavirus as they spend the evening on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, Maharashtra state, India. (AP)

India on Friday reported 96,424 new cases of the coronavirus disease – a global record high – taking the cumulative tally past 5.21 million mark. With a constant surge in Covid-19 cases at a record-breaking pace, India is the second worst-hit country globally and is expected to overtake the United States, where the total positive cases are more than 6.67 million, in the coming few weeks.

With reduced restrictions and easing of lockdowns, several states in India have reported a surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease. According to the Union health ministry, five states are driving the nation’s cumulative tally and account for 60 per cent of the cases.

In the last 24 hours, 18 states have reported a rise in active cases, showing the widespread virus outbreak in several parts of the country. Collectively, the 18 states have reported 7,778 active cases in the last 24 hours on Friday.

Here is the list of 18 states which have reported a surge in active Covid-19 cases:

Bihar

Bihar has reported 197 active cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total active cases in the state to 13,156. The state also reported seven deaths on Friday due to Covid-19.

Delhi

The national capital reported 4,432 fresh coronavirus cases and 38 fresh casualties on Thursday. The surge in cases pushed the caseload past 2.34 lakh on Thursday. Delhi has 31,721 active cases, a rise by 807 than the previous day’s tally.

Goa

Goa has 5,612 active cases, according to the data released by the health ministry. The rise in active cases has been by 237 in the Union territory in the last 24 hours which recorded 644 new cases of Covid-19, taking the cumulative tally to 26,783.

Jammu and Kashmir

Logging active cases at 20,239 – a rise by 736 in the past one day – Jammu and Kashmir remains one of the Union territory in the country which is witnessing a surge in cases as it logged more than 1,000 cases for 15th day in a row. With 1,467 fresh virus cases and 19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Jammu and Kashmir’s cumulative tally reached 59,711.

Karnataka

Karnataka is one of the worst-affected states in the country, recording one of the highest active cases with more than 100,000 infections. In the last 24 hours, Karnataka has seen 2,005 new active cases. The southern state on Thursday reported 9,366 fresh Covid-19 infections and 93 related fatalities, taking the infection count to 4,94,356 and the death toll to 7,629.

Kerala

The southern state has 34,380 active cases in the country and has seen a jump by 1,605 in the active cases in the last 24 hours

Ladakh

The active cases in the Union territory increased to 972 – a rise by 19 in the last 24 hours. Ladakh has not recorded any deaths in the last one day.

Maharashtra

India’s worst affected state due to the coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra’s active cases rose by 4,629 in the last 24 hours. The state saw 24,619 fresh cases, pushing the state tally past 1.14 million mark. The death toll reached 31,351 in Maharashtra after 398 fresh casualties were recorded on Thursday.

Manipur

Manipur recorded 90 active cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative active cases to 1,841 on Friday.

Meghalaya

Manipur saw 81 active cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative active cases to 1,983 on Friday.

Mizoram

Manipur reported 18 new active cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative active cases to 585 on Friday.

Odisha

Odisha witnessed a rise in active cases by 621 on Friday, according to the health ministry. The total active cases in the state are at 33,026.

Punjab

The northern state recorded a rise by 546 active cases in the last 24 hours on Friday. Punjab has 21,568 active cases, the health ministry data showed.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan has 17,495 active cases, a surge by 446 in the last 24 hours. The state recorded 1,793 fresh cases on Thursday, taking the total positive cases to 1,09,473.

Telangana

Telangana remains one of the most affected states in the country which saw a rise in active cases by 230 on Friday, taking the total active cases in the state to 30,673.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has seen a rise in active cases by 646, logging the total active cases in the state at 11,714 mark.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has 68,235 active cases, according to the data released by the health ministry on Friday. The active cases rose by 1,233 in the last 24 hours.

West Bengal

West Bengal reported 60 more Covid-19 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 4,183, a bulletin issued by the state’s health department said. The active cases rose by 189, taking the cumulative active cases to 24,336.