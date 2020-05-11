184 trains have brought back over 2 lakh migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh: Top state official

A migrant workers sits inside a special train to return to Agra in Uttar Pradesh state during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus. (AP)

In a bid to safely repatriate stranded migrant workers to their native places in Uttar Pradesh, the Ministry of Railways has operated 184 trains amid the Covid-19 lockdown and has brought 2.26 lakh migrant workers from across the country, Additional chief secretary (Home), Uttar Pradesh, Awanish Awasthi told reporters on Monday.

Fifty-five more trains will arrive in Uttar Pradesh today with migrant workers from across the country, news agency ANI reported.

“Around 1 lakh migrant workers have returned by their own conveyance,” Awasthi said.

Since May 1, the railway ministry has operated more than 400 ‘Shramik’ special trains to repatriate migrants workers to their native places amid the coronavirus lockdown.

This comes on a day when the Ministry of Railways issued revised guidelines for ‘Shramik’ special trains on Monday. The ministry has decided to increase the capacity of these special trains from existing 1,200 to over 1,700. As per the guidelines, the capacity of these trains should equal the number of sleeper berths.

The Union Home Ministry asked all the states and union territories to cooperate with the railways ministry in running more ‘Shramik’ special trains for the repatriation of migrant workers.

Also read: Train ticket booking opens, cheaper gold bond - 4 things launched on May 11

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in a letter to states, said, “I urge upon you all to allow receiving of all Shramik special trains without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places”.

Bhalla also urged states and union territories to ensure that migrant workers do not resort to walking on roads, rail tracks and make use of the special railway services.