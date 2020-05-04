Sections
Covid-19: 2 floors of BSF headquarters sealed after constable tests positive

The BSF had said on Sunday that 42 of its personnel had been infected with Covid-19 so far.

Updated: May 04, 2020 13:30 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A BSF personnel is seen wearing protective face masks amid rising coronavirus concerns, at India Gate in New Delhi on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/HT hoto)

Two floors of the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Delhi were sealed on Monday after a staff member was tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19.

In a statement, the BSF said that a head constable was found Covid-19 positive on Sunday. He was working in an office on the second floor of BSF headquarters and last attended the office on May 1, the statement further said. It said that the first and second floors of the building have been closed as precaution.

All drills for sanitisation are being undertaken, the BSF said, adding that contact tracing is also underway and only bare minimum staff is working.

The BSF further said in the statement that its headquarters was closed early on Friday as a precautionary measure and the entire office complex was thoroughly sanitised with prescribed solutions of disinfectants.



The eight-storeyed BSF head office in the CGO complex on Lodhi road in central Delhi will be disinfected again today.

The BSF had said on Sunday that 42 of its personnel had been infected with Covid-19 so far. Of these, 31 belong to a 98-member unit that was deployed with Delhi Police at the markaz (centre) of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin and in Chandni Mahal area.

The BSF, with a strength of 2.5 lakh personnel, is primarily tasked with guarding the Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, apart from rendering a variety of duties in the country’s internal security domain.

On Sunday, the Delhi headquarters of the Central Reserve Police (CRPF) was sealed after one of the staff members - a driver - tested positive for Covid-19. On Saturday, CRPF’s 31st battalion in Delhi had reported 135 positive cases.

The central paramilitary forces have been asked by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to maintain safety standards for its personnel, sanitise its work places, work with reduced staff strength wherever possible.

