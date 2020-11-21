Covid-19: 33 trainee IAS officers test positive in Mussoorie’s Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy

There are 428 officers training under the 95th foundation course on the campus that started on October 13 (Twitter)

Authorities at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie have said 33 officers training at the institute have tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19). There are 428 officers training under the 95th foundation course on the campus that started on October 13.

“33 Officer Trainees have tested Covid positive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. A total of 428 Officer Trainees are on campus for the 95th Foundation Course. Academy is taking every measure to break the chain of Covid-19 spread in consonance,” LBSNAA tweeted. “...with guidelines of Government. Food and other necessities are being delivered to the Officer Trainees in their hostels by staff who have been equipped adequately in protective gear,” it added.

The academy was sealed for two days on Saturday after the officers were found Covid-19 positive, according to news agency ANI. Officers found infected have been quarantined and 150 people have been examined while the remaining staff was also investigated. “A team from the health department has been sent to the academy campus from Dehradun. Medicines and other essentials have also been sent,” Dr Ashish Srivastav, Dehradun’s district magistrate, said according to news agency ANI.

All the officers who are taking part in the four-month-long foundation course are new joinees in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and cadets of various other central government services.

There are 4,674 active cases of Covid-19 in Uttarakhand, 64,393 people have recovered so far and 1,138 have succumbed, bringing the total to 70,205, according to data published by the Uttarakhand government.

The Uttarakhand government recently postponed the decision to reopen colleges in the face of rising Covid-19 cases. This comes on the heels of 80 teachers in 84 schools in five blocks of Pauri District in Garhwal Division testing positive for the coronavirus disease.