Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Covid-19: 4,517 patients identified under Maharashtra’s ‘My Family My Responsibility’ campaign

Covid-19: 4,517 patients identified under Maharashtra’s ‘My Family My Responsibility’ campaign

Moreover, 55,268 teams have been formed, 69.94 lakh households have been reached while 2.24 crore people have been checked.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:55 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed confidence that his government has launched My family- My responsibility campaign to strengthen the fight against Covid-19 in the state.

Maharashtra CMO also posted the progress report of the “My Family My Responsibility” Campaign stating, 4,517 Covid positive patients have been identified from 37,733 suspected cases.

“My Family My Responsibility campaign entails door-to-door survey for tracing & treating Covid-19 patients, identifying people with co-morbidities, raising awareness and educating citizens on safety measures to break the chain of transmission,” Chief Minister’s Office, Maharashtra tweeted.

Moreover, 55,268 teams have been formed, 69.94 lakh households have been reached while 2.24 crore people have been checked.

Maharashtra has reported 2,73,883 active Covid-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bengaluru riots: NIA raids 30 locations, arrests ‘key conspirator’
Sep 24, 2020 19:23 IST
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Sep 24, 2020 20:10 IST
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Sep 24, 2020 16:06 IST
‘Witch-hunt by 3 central agencies’: Rhea Chakraborty to court
Sep 24, 2020 18:52 IST

latest news

‘Will put coronavirus in lockdown and hold Durga puja’: Mamata Banerjee
Sep 24, 2020 20:07 IST
Deepika will be questioned on Saturday, Rakul to join probe tomorrow: NCB
Sep 24, 2020 20:10 IST
IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- KXIP innings, first 5 overs highlights
Sep 24, 2020 20:04 IST
Centre should withdraw anti-farmer agri bills: HP Cong
Sep 24, 2020 19:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.