Covid-19: 5 Indian states and Union territories least affected by coronavirus disease

Resident wait for Covid-19 test at Govandi in Mumbai, India. There are still some parts of the country which have not reported any deaths related to Covid-19 so far. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed as many as 86,752 lives and infected more than 5.4 million people in the country. However, there are still some parts of the country which have not reported any deaths related to Covid-19 so far.

Additionally, some states are still recording significantly lower deaths due to Covid-19, indicating that the virus outbreak has still not reached every part of the country.

Here are the five Indian states and Union territories least affected by Covid-19 in terms of deaths:

Mizoram

Mizoram is the only Indian state which has not reported any death caused by Covid-19 so far and has among the lowest number of total positive cases. As of Sunday, the state’s tally was logged at 1,578 after 14 people – including six security personnel – tested positive for the viral contagion.

There are 588 active Covid-19 cases in Mizoram and a total of 973 people have already recovered from the virus, according to the data released by the state.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

With only 208 cases of Covid-19, the union territory is the second least affected part of the country in terms of deaths reported. As of Sunday, the death toll in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu stood at two.

Arunachal Pradesh

The third least affected state in terms of death due to Covid-19, Arunachal Pradesh, has seen 13 casualties so far. Despite a significantly low death rate, Arunachal Pradesh has a comparatively higher rate of positive cases. With more than 7,000 positive cases, the state is seeing a higher number of cases than Nagaland, Ladakh, Mizoram, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu , Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Nagaland

In the list of least affected states, northeastern state Nagaland ranks at fourth spot with 15 deaths reported so far. Nagaland now has 1,206 active Covid-19 cases in the state, while 15 people died of the disease and 21 migrated to other states.The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 76.96 per cent.

Sikkim

Another northeastern state responsible for contributing a lesser number of Covid-19 deaths is Sikkim, which despite seeing high infections has seen only 28 deaths. The state has close to 2,342 cumulative positive cases of the viral infection. The state now has 426 active cases, while 1,891 patients have recovered from the disease.