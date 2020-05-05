Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19: 50 people to be allowed at weddings, 20 at funerals, says govt

Covid-19: 50 people to be allowed at weddings, 20 at funerals, says govt

The Union Health Ministry had earlier advised against large gatherings at funerals to avoid possible Covid-19 infection.

Updated: May 05, 2020 18:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A funeral in Tangmarg, 40 kms from Srinagar with six people in attendence. (Waseenm Andrabi/HT PHOTO)

The government on Tuesday announced relaxation for funerals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To maintain social distancing, gathering of not more than 50 people are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 people in the last rites of deceased persons,” Punya Salila Srivastava, joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA said at the government’s daily briefing on Covid-19.

On March 15, the Union health ministry in its guidelines had said that large gatherings at the crematorium/ burial ground should be avoided as a social distancing measure as it is possible that close family contacts may be symptomatic and/ or shedding the virus.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.



In many cases of Covid-19 casualties, a maximum of five people were allowed to attend funerals.



At Tuesday’s briefing, the government also said it will be the responsibility of employers to ensure that employees of offices that are operational to register on Aarogya Setu app to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The offices that are operational now must ensure thermal scanning of employees. The in-charge must ensure sufficient availability of masks and sanitisers. Social distancing norms must be followed. Employees must be registered on Aarogya Setu app and it will be the responsibility of the head of the organisation to ensure it,” said Punya Salila Srivastava, joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Aarogya Setu app helps users identify whether they are at risk of the Covid-19 infection and provides important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus.

The Congress has opposed the government’s decision to make the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for all employees and said that it raises serious privacy issues.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mega evacuation of Indians abroad begins Thursday; US passengers to pay Rs 1 lakh
May 05, 2020 18:56 IST
LIVE: MHA issues detailed SoPs for movement of Indian nationals stranded abroad
May 05, 2020 18:56 IST
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 14:05 IST
Class 10 board exams over for entire country except for North-East Delhi: HRD Ministry
May 05, 2020 19:05 IST

latest news

Dhoni a big idol, great lesson to just watch him during IPL: Buttler
May 05, 2020 19:09 IST
Haryana to reserve 2 dialysis machines for Covid patients in all hospitals
May 05, 2020 19:04 IST
Anup Jalota denies marrying Jasleen Matharu, says she’s like his ‘daughter’
May 05, 2020 19:10 IST
Special permission to transport Maharashtra SSC, HSC answer papers for timely results
May 05, 2020 19:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.