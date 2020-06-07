Covid-19: 7 cities account for half of all cases across the country

People are seen at India Gate on Saturday evening after lockdown restrictions were eased in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Seven cities in India account for nearly half of the nationwide Covid-19 tally which saw a record surge of almost 10,000 on Sunday, according to the data from Union health ministry.

Mumbai is hit the hardest with 47,354 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Delhi comes next with 27,564 cases of the coronavirus disease. Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai is third with 20,993 cases of Covid-19 and Kolkata has 2,684 cases. The numbers of these four cities add up to 98,595.

Other major urban clusters affected by the deadly virus outbreak include Ahmebdabad in Gujarat, Pune in Maharashtra and Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

There are 13,968 cases of Covid-19 in Ahmedabad, 8,049 on Pune and 3,722 in Indore. When these numbers are added to the above tally, the overall number reaches 1,24,334 or 50 per cent of the nationwide Covid-19 infections.

India on Sunday reported 9,971 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 287 deaths, another highest spike, were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

With a tally of 2,46,628 infections, India is now the fifth worst-hit country in the world after the United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom, according to America’s Johns Hopkins University.

The surge in numbers comes a day before several public places, such as places of worship, shopping malls and restaurants, are scheduled to open on Monday.

This is also the fourth straight day India has seen more than 9,000 cases in a row.

There are 120,406 active Covid-19 cases and 6,929 people have been killed after contracting the highly infectious disease, according to the health ministry’s dashboard.

With 119,292 patients were cured of Covid-19, India’s recovery rate has now gone up to 48.36 per cent.