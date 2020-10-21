Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Covid-19 active cases below 7.5 lakh, 14 states have fatality rate below 1%’: Health ministry

‘Covid-19 active cases below 7.5 lakh, 14 states have fatality rate below 1%’: Health ministry

With a high number of Covid-19 patients recovering every day, India’s steady trend of posting high levels of daily recoveries also continues, the ministry said as it released the data on the spread of the coronavirus disease int he country.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 14:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi,

A health worker in protective equipment scans the body temperature of a visitor as part of Covid-19 protocol, at Patel Chest Institute in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

As the daily increase in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to fall in India, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday that active cases settled below the 7.5-lakh mark for the second successive day.

There are 7,40,090 active cases of Covid-19 in the country which comprises 9.67 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry data showed.

With a high number of Covid-19 patients recovering every day, India’s steady trend of posting high levels of daily recoveries also continues. A total of 61,775 recoveries have been registered in a span of 24 hours in the country whereas 54,044 new infections were reported during the same period, the health ministry said.

It also said that the national case fatality rate (CFR) has dropped to 1.51 per cent.



The ministry added that 14 states - Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Odisha and Kerala - are reporting case fatality rate of less than one per cent.

The Centre has advised states and union territories to aim at bring down the CFR below 1 per cent.

The health ministry also said that 77 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories.

India’s Covid-19 caseload crossed the 7.6 million-mark on Wednesday with 54,044 new infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 1,15,914 with 717 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, according to the health ministry data.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union Cabinet approves bonus for central govt employees, 30 lakh to benefit
Oct 21, 2020 15:56 IST
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Oct 21, 2020 12:22 IST
Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse leaves BJP; to join NCP
Oct 21, 2020 14:11 IST
Cabinet announces bonus for central govt employees: All you need to know
Oct 21, 2020 15:58 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand CM approves ₹75 lakh for martyr fund; increases uniform allowance for cops
Oct 21, 2020 15:59 IST
Auto lobby eyes impact of a Biden presidency
Oct 21, 2020 15:58 IST
Justin Prabhakaran to compose music for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam
Oct 21, 2020 15:58 IST
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Application window for 2557 vacancies to reopen on Oct 23
Oct 21, 2020 15:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.