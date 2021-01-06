Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19: Arrangements being made to vaccinate Haj pilgrims, says Union Minister Naqvi

The last date for submission of forms for Haj 2021 has been extended till January 10, 2021.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 06:24 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai, Mumbai

Haj pilgrims wave to relatives and friends at Taj-ul-masajid transit point before leaving for Haj in Bhopal. (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file photo)

Arrangements are being made to provide coronavirus vaccine to Indian Haj pilgrims, the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Haj Committee of India officials and Haj Group organisers at Haj House here.

“Today discussed various issues concerned to Haj 2021 with Haj Committee of India officials and Haj Group Organisers at Haj House in Mumbai. Arrangements are being made to give Corona vaccine to all the people who will go to perform Haj from India,” the Union Minister informed via Twitter.

The last date for submission of forms for Haj 2021 has been extended till January 10, 2021.



Last month, during a meeting with the Haj Committee here to discuss the preparations and registrations for Haj 2021, Naqvi lauded the committee for making the registration process “100 per cent” digital, in turn making India the “first country” to do so.

In another tweet, the Union Minister on Tuesday slammed the Opposition for raising questions on the measure taken by the Centre to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“Those people who earlier raised questions on welfare measures taken by Narendra Modi government during the corona crisis, are now trying to create confusion on the Corona vaccines which have been developed by hard-working scientists of our country,” he said in a subsequent tweet.

“...Some failed and frustrated political players’, who are unable to convince the people, are trying to confuse by using Corona vaccine as confusion rexine.”

Last week, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) announced “restricted emergency use” for two Covid-19 vaccine candidates -- Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield.

