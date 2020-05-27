Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19: As Rajasthan crosses 7,500-mark, Jhalawar records 64 cases in 24 hours

Covid-19: As Rajasthan crosses 7,500-mark, Jhalawar records 64 cases in 24 hours

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a review meeting on Tuesday where he directed officials to conduct impact study of measures taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Updated: May 27, 2020 12:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sanitation workers in protective gear seen near the Ramganj coronavirus hotspot in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on May 18. (Himanshu Vyas/HT Photo)

Rajasthan has seen further spike in the number of coronavirus disease cases and the overall figure has crossed the 7,500-mark.

The Rajasthan health department said on Wednesday that 109 new Covid-19 positive cases and two fatalities have been reported till 9 am today. “The total tally of positive cases in the state has risen to 7,645,” the department said.

In the last 24 hours, the highest number of cases (64) was recorded from Jhalawar, followed by six each in Jaipur and Bharatpur. However, the highest number of cases are in Jaipur (1866), followed by Jodhpur (1,278), according to data shared by the state health department.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a review meeting on Tuesday where he directed officials to conduct impact study of measures taken to contain the spread of the disease.



He said some experts had opined that the number of cases might rise in the coming days, therefore, the level of alertness should remain the same in the state.

The chief minister also asked the officials to ensure food and other facilities at quarantine centres in the state.

Chief Secretary D B Gupta later informed the media that three task forces of officials had been formed for preparing action plans for departments related with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), agriculture and construction. The task forces will submit their reports by June 5.

While there are 3,180 active cases in the state, a total of 3,773 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease.

Jaipur has recorded a maximum of 83 deaths in the state, followed by Jodhpur with 17 deaths and Kota with 16 fatalities.

Among the total 7,536 cases in the state are 2,029 migrants who have recently returned to Rajasthan from other states/UTs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Do your CMs not listen to you?’, Union minister to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown and all the latest news
May 27, 2020 13:40 IST
Kylian Mbappe praises Klopp amid Liverpool transfer interest
May 27, 2020 13:33 IST
There will be a Covid-19 vaccine by next year: Global health expert to Rahul Gandhi
May 27, 2020 13:32 IST
Cyclone Amphan: Drinking water, electricity restored in most parts of Kolkata
May 27, 2020 13:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.