Covid 19 battle is big, no individual can deal with it alone: Manish Sisodia responds to Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 31 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks at a press conference, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday responded to Union home minister Amit Shah’s interview and said that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal believed the fight against coronavirus in Delhi was very big and no individual agency or person could deal with it alone.

Earlier today, Amit Shah had spoken about Centre’s assistance in arresting a state of panic in Delhi over fears surrounding a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the capital following Dy CM Manish Sisodia’s public declaration of a possibility of coronavirus cases reaching 5.5 lakh mark by the end of July, based on one of the assessments made by experts.

Shah said that following Sisodia’s remark, he was directed by the Prime Minister to take initiative and help the Delhi government. He added that Delhi will be in good condition by July 31st because of the stress on preventive steps including more tests and contact tracing taken after Centre and state joined efforts.

Sisodia highlighted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s role in bringing everyone together in efforts to contain the spread of disease.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal believes that the battle against #COVID19 is very big and no individual person or agency can deal with it alone. In this spirit, CM has brought everyone together and his efforts seem to be paying off,” a statement released by Sisodia on his Aam Aadmi Party’s twitter handle said.

He added that the situation in Delhi had improved from the first week of June when “domain experts” had predicted a scenario of Coved 19 positive cases reaching 5.5 lakh mark by July end.

“We are hopeful that the situation will improve in the coming weeks and will certainly not be as bleak as it looked in the first week of June when domain experts predicted 5.5 lakh cases in Delhi by 31st July,” Manish Sisodia said.

He added that the Delhi government got tremendous support from the Central government and every other agency.

“Our chief minister Arvind Kejriwal sought the help and support of every agency to battle Corona in Delhi. We got tremendous support from the Central government, religious organisations like Radha Swami Satsang, Akshardham Temple trust, Terapanthi, various hotels, banquets halls, private hospitals and NGOs like Doctors for U etc.” his statement said.

Amit Shah in his interview earlier today had said that there was coordination between the Centre and the Delhi government and Delhi CM was kept in the loop and decisions are taken by involving him also.

He had also spoken about some shortcomings in Delhi’s planning, noticed in a coordination meeting called by the Centre, following which a decision to hold house to house survey in capital’s containment zones and ramping up overall testing and treatment facilities were taken up.

Sisodia concurred that things were looking up in the last week or so.

“Last week saw things stabilising-recovery rate has increased to 62%, today more patients are recovering in Delhi than those who are falling ill, number of deaths are coming down, positivity rate is decreasing rapidly,” he said.